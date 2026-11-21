Team News & Squad Latest

Newcastle head into the fixture without Ewen Jaouen and Joelinton through injury. Matthias Jaissle has no suspended players to contend with, though confirmed lineup details will be added closer to kick-off.

Arsenal are missing Bukayo Saka and William Saliba through injury, while Max Dowman serves a suspension. Mikel Arteta will need to make adjustments to his usual setup, with updates expected nearer to the match.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 12:30 St James' Park

Newcastle United host Arsenal at St James' Park in a Premier League fixture that pits the league leaders against a side fighting to rediscover their best form after a difficult run of results.

Arsenal arrive at Tyneside as the division's top side, sitting first in the Premier League table and carrying genuine momentum from a strong sequence of results across multiple competitions.

Newcastle, by contrast, have endured a turbulent period. Three defeats in their last five league outings have left Matthias Jaissle's side in 12th place, and pressure has been building at St James' Park.

The Gunners will be without Bukayo Saka and William Saliba through injury, while Max Dowman is suspended. Those absences give Newcastle a foothold, but Mikel Arteta's squad has shown it can win without its first-choice players.

For Newcastle, the absence of Ewen Jaouen and Joelinton adds to Jaissle's selection concerns. Lewis Hall, however, is very much available and in excellent form after his Nations League performances for England.

This fixture has produced some compelling recent encounters, with Arsenal winning four of the last five meetings between the clubs. Whether Newcastle can end that run on home soil is the central question heading into the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal, including TV channels and kick-off times.

Form

Newcastle have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham in the Premier League, and they were beaten 1-0 by Everton in the league fixture before that. A 2-0 win at Crystal Palace stands as the bright spot in that run. Across those five games, Newcastle scored four goals and conceded six.

Arsenal have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 Carabao Cup draw against Fleetwood Town. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Hull City, and they also beat Liverpool 1-0 away from home. The Gunners scored seven goals and conceded two across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on April 25, 2026, when Arsenal won 1-0 at home. Before that, Newcastle beat Arsenal 1-2 at St James' Park in September 2025. Across the last five recorded Premier League meetings, Arsenal have won four times, with Newcastle claiming one victory. Arsenal have scored eight goals across those fixtures and conceded three.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal sit first while Newcastle are placed 12th.