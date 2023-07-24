This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

New Zealand Women vs Philippines Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FIFA Women's World Cup
Wellington Regional Stadium
How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between New Zealand and Philippines, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After registering their first-ever Women's World Cup win, New Zealand Women will be looking to boost their knockout chances when they meet Philippines Women in a Group A encounter on Tuesday.

Should Norway fail to pick a win over Switzerland in the same group in the game to follow on the day, the co-hosts can make it to the round of 16 with a win, while the Philippines look to bounce back from a 2-0 opening day loss against the Swiss.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New Zealand Women vs Philippines Women kick-off time

Date:July 25, 2023
Kick-off time:6:30 am BST
Venue:Wellington Regional Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup game between New Zealand and Philippines is scheduled for July 25, 2023, at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 6:30 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch New Zealand Women vs Philippines Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV1 and STV, and is available to stream online live through ITVX and STV Player.

GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

New Zealand team news

NZ boss Jitkas Klimkova is likely to name the same starting XI that beat Norway 1-0 in the opener thanks to Hannah Wilkinson's second-half strike.

In defence, the center-back pairing of Rebekah Stott and Katie Bowen will look for a consecutive clean sheet at the tournament.

New Zealand Women possible XI: Esson; Bott, Stott, Bowen, A. Riley; Hassett, Percival, Steinmetz; I. Riley, Hand, Wilkinson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Nayler, Esson, Leat
Defenders:Bunge, Bott, Foster, A. Riley, Stott, Bowen, Anton
Midfielders:Percival, Steinmetz, Cleverly, Longo, Chance, Hassett
Forwards:Rennie, Satchell, Hand, Wilkinson, Jale, I. Riley, Clegg

Philippines Women team news

On the other hand, Alen Stanjic can bring in the experience of Tahnai Annis from the first whistle even though the midfielder was an unused midfielder in the Switzerland loss.

Left full-back Sofia Harrison is a booking away from a suspension.

Up front, Sarina Bolden is likely to continue alongside Katrina Guillou.

Philippines Women possible XI: McDaniel; Barker, Long, Cowart, Beard, Harrison; Quezada, Sawicki, Annis; Bolden, Guillou.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Davies-McDaniel, Jota, Fontanilla
Defenders:Cesar, Cowart, Long, Beard, Harrison, Barker, Randle, Bonta
Midfielders:Sawicki, Annis, Eggesvik, Castaneda, Bugay, Quezada
Forwards:Bolden, Flanigan, McDaniel, Serrano, Frilles, Guillou

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
September 7, 2022New Zealand Women 2-1 Philippines WomenWomen's international friendly

