New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's where you can watch New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union in the MLS on TV or live stream.

New York Red Bulls will seek to get their MLS season back on track when they face the Philadelphia Union at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening.

The hosts are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a sluggish start, while the visitors are doing slightly better and are in 10th place.

New York Red Bulls have had a dismal start to the season, having won just one of their first nine MLS games, a 2-1 triumph over Columbus Crew in mid-March.

The Red Bulls have rarely been outplayed, losing by more than one goal only once this season, but their biggest issue has been an inability to convert draws into wins, having drawn six times already this season.

Another issue has been a lack of offensive threat, with Gerhard Struber's team scoring just seven goals thus far, the joint-lowest total in the Eastern Conference, and scoring just three goals in their last five games.

After reaching the MLS Cup final last season, the Union have dropped significantly this season, with only 11 points in nine games, leaving them 10 points behind the top-of-the-table New England Revolution.

Jim Curtin's side has a lot of work to do if they want to be near the top of the table again, but their recent form has been dismal, with only one win in their previous six matches across all competitions.

Philadelphia had a chance to avenge their MLS Cup final loss against Steve Cherundolo's Los Angeles FC in their last match in midweek. Still, they were unable to advance in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Kick-Off Time

Game: New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 am BST (May 7) Venue: Red Bull Arena

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

Team News & Squads

New York Red Bulls News

Yet again, Steven Sserwadda is unlikely to feature because of a knee strain, Matt Nocita and Serge Ngoma are recovering from sore hamstrings and Lewis Morgan remains sidelined due to a hip injury. Dante Vanzeir is suspended.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Carlos; Reyes, S. Nealis, Tolkin; D. Nealis, Edelman, Casseres, Harper, Fernandez; Barlow, Manoel

Position Players Goalkeepers Miguel, Carlos Defenders Tolkin, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Ndam Midfielders Casseres, Morgan, Luquinhas, Carmona, Amaya, Fernandez, Stroud Forwards Manoel, Burke, Harper

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union will miss out on the services of Quinn Sullivan, who has missed the last month for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn, Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten against New York Red Bulls in their last nine encounters, most recently emerging 2-0 winners at the Red Bull Arena in September 2022, with Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag getting on the scoresheet.

