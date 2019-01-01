New York Red Bulls vs NYCFC: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

New York City FC make the short trip to the Red Bull Arena to take on their city rivals in the Hudson River derby

The can overtake in the Eastern Conference with victory in the first New York derby match of 2019.

NYCFC are just one point ahead of their city rivals in fifth place after their club-record 14 game unbeaten run in all competitions was brought to an end with a home defeat to the last weekend.

The Red Bulls meanwhile have won just one of their last four matches and needed a 93rd minute equaliser from Bradley Wright-Phillips to secure a 3-3 draw against last weekend.

Game New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Date Sunday, July 14 Time 11:30pm BST / 6:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position NYCFC players Goalkeepers Barraza, Johnson, Stuver Defenders Callens, Chanot, Ibeagha, Matarrita, Scally, Sweat, Tinnerholm Midfielders Bedoya, Haak, Medina, Moralez, Ofori, Parks, Ring, Rocha, Sands,Torres Forwards Dos Santos, Castellanos, Mackay-Steven, Mitrita, Tajouri-Shradi

New York City FC have a number of injury concerns with Sean Johnson, Alexander Callens, Tony Rocha, James Sands and Joe Scally all set to miss out.

Potential NYCFC XI: Stuver, Sweat, Tinnerholm, Chanot, Matarrita, Ibeagha, Ring, Moralez, Castellanos, Ofori, Parks.

Position New York Red Bulls players Goalkeepers Louro, Meara, Robles Defenders Duncan, Lade, Lawrence, Long, Murillo, Nealis, Parker, Tarek Midfielders Bezecourt, Casseres Jr. Davis, Epps, Fernandez, Ivan, Koffi, Mines, Muyl, Kaku, Royer, Rzatkowski, Valot. Forwards Etienne Jr. Barlow, Jorgensen, White, Wright-Phillips

The Red Bulls have Michael Murillo and Kaku available after suspension but Florian Valot and Tim Parker remain sidelined. Aaron Long is also unlikely to feature after playing for the in the Gold Cup final against on Sunday.

Potential New York Red Bulls XI: Robles, Tarek, Duncan, Nealis, Lawrence, Muyl, Davis, Royer, Rzatkowski, Casseres Jr, White.

Betting & Match Odds

New York Red Bulls are priced at evens to win, according to bet365, while a draw is available at 5/2. A win for NYCFC is priced at 13/5.

Match Preview

In addition to bragging rights, the winner of this Sunday's Hudson River derby will give themselves a huge boost in the race for the playoffs.

New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls are fifth and sixth respectively in the Eastern Conference. sits in the seventh and final playoff position, two points behind the Red Bulls.

Given they have at least two games in hand on all of their opponents at the top of the table, a win for NYCFC would not only see them pull four points clear of their city rivals but give themselves the platform to cement their place in the top seven.

They will also be looking to bounce back after their defeat to Portland last weekend, which was followed up by a penalty shootout loss to on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

"When you lose in penalties, in my opinion, the soccer was not fair with us, but it is what it is," said boss Domenec Torrent. "We have to rest well because now we play the Red Bulls, everyone knows how tough it is to play against this type of [pressing] team.

"They're an aggressive team, but if you take the ball and pass the ball and you have control, it's more easy to play this type of team."

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, will be glad to return to Red Bull Arena after some shaky results on the road in recent weeks. They threw away a 2-0 lead at Philadelphia at the start of last month before being thrashed 4-0 at Houston, ending the game with nine men.

They needed a late equaliser in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Atlanta last weekend and coach Chris Armas hopes the intensity of that game will prove ideal preparation for Sunday's derby.

“Does that one help you prepare for what's ahead? I hope so. To understand the intensity needed, the focus needed, the quality needed at times, and the discipline that those games demand,” he said.

“Even what we said after the game to the guys is that has to be the standard. That shouldn't be something we can pull out of the hat on certain days. The good thing is we have that in us. The challenge for every team and top players and coaches is to maintain that standard of work all the time.”