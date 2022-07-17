New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The visitors can move into first place if they beat their city rivals this weekend

New York Red Bulls and New York City FC are looking to get an advantage over each other in the race for top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference. The sides will meet in a New York derby with just two points separating them heading into Sunday's match.

City are in slightly better form than their neighbours approaching this match and sit second in the table, while the Red Bulls are in third place.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC latest odds

New York Red Bulls are slight favourites to get the victory at 7/5 (2.4) with bet365.

New York City FC, meanwhile, are in decent form themselves are priced at 7/4 (2.75) to get the three points, with the draw available at 13/5 (3.6).

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC first goal scorer

Valentin Castellanos is the top scorer for the visitors with 12 goals and is priced at 4/1 (5.0) to score the game's first goal. Red Bulls star Patryk Klimala is the next favourite to get the first goal at 5/1 (6.0).

NYCFC's Heber scored the decisive goal as his side beat Dallas 1-0 last time out and is 13/2 (7.5) to strike first, the same price as Tom Barlow of the New York Red Bulls.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC preview

The New York teams are in good form for the derby.

Home side Red Bulls won two in a row before the 1-1 draw in Cincinnati last week.

Their city rivals, meanwhile approach this match with two straight wins and are unbeaten in their last four.

A win for the visitors would see them move further ahead of their opponents and could put them top of the table, depending on how Philadelphia Union get on against New England Revolution.

But Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber is confident his side can put their rivals under pressure.

“In the last four games against them, we’ve had more fun than them," Struber said. "That’s the big goal on Sunday, to make NYCFC’s football on a bad level with our intensity.

“We know how successful NYCFC are, how they can play football. We remember the past, we know the situation, we have the memories in our brain that they won MLS Cup last season."

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC tips and predictions

There have been over 2.5 goals in five of New York City FC's last six matches, including in their US Open Cup match against New York Red Bulls. That bet is priced at 3/4 (1.75) to come through again.

Article continues below

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

Over 2.5 goals at 3/4 (1.75) for a 1pt stake with bet365