New York Red Bulls' MLS clash with San Jose Earthquakes paused for 20 minutes after alleged racist abuse by Dante Vanzeir

New York Red Bulls player Dante Vanzeir was accused of making racist remarks during the clash against San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night in MLS.

Vanzeir accused of racist abuse

Ebobisse the alleged target

MLS and NYRB condemn the event

WHAT HAPPENED? After Red Bulls striker Vanzeir appeared to make a comment to Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse in the 54th minute, the game was stopped. Although it's unclear exactly what Vanzeir said, Ebobisse said it was a "racist remark" after the game.

Tensions between the two sides increased as several Earthquakes players soon encircled and confronted Vanzeir. Play eventually resumed after a 20-minute halt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Major League Soccer and the New York Red Bulls came out with statements condemning the incident and assured fans that the necessary investigation will be undertaken. Both also reassured that there is zero tolerance towards racist and abusive language.

WHAT NEXT? MLS, SJ Earthquakes and New York Red Bulls will now investigate the matter with the match officials and players from both sides.