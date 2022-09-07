New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial MLS encounter takes place on Wednesday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues to creep towards its finale this week, as New York City FC and FC Cincinnati face off at Citi Field. The two teams are both in with a shout of making the postseason MLS Cup - but one sits in a stronger position than the other.

NYCFC currently have a berth inside the top seven, sending them into the postseason as it stands. Cincinnati on the other hand stand on the outside looking in - and will have to take points off one of the competition's best sides to bolster their prospects.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

NYCFC vs Cincinnati date & kick-off time

Game: New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati Date: September 7/8, 2022 Kick-off: 1:00am BST / 8:00pm ET / 6:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch NYCFC vs Cincinnati on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

In the UK, viewers can watch the match on FreeSports TV.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK FreeSports TV N/A

NYCFC squad & team news

With crucial upper berths up for grabs in the Western Conference as the final shuffle for MLS qualification begins, NYCFC know they cannot make an error against their visitors.

Anton Tinnerholm, Alfredo Morales and Justin Haak are all expected to miss the clash, though there should be a return for Keaton Parks, while Alexander Callens and Thiago Martins could well be also back in the fold.

Position Players Goalkeepers Johnson, Barraza, Mizell Defenders Tinnerholm, Chanot, Callens, Thiago Martins, Gloster, Gray, Latinovich, Amundsen Midfielders Moralez, Talles Magno, Rodríguez, Zelalem, Morales, Acevedo, Parks, Haak Forwards Héber, Andrade, Jasson

Cincinnati squad and team news

Victory will vault Cincinnati into the heart of the postseason race - and the Ohio outfit know this is a battle they cannot afford to lose when it comes to stoking their chances.

They'll be without Beckham Sunderland, Kenneth Vermeer and Luciano Acosta however, due to a combination of concussion, torn pectoral problems and suspension.