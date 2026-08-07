New investigation details Infantino's alleged role in UEFA employee's promotion

Gianni Infantino is under fire again. According to an extensive investigation by The Telegraph, the current FIFA president helped a mistress secure a promotion and a substantial pay rise during his time as UEFA secretary-general. The relationship caused so much unrest in the workplace that then UEFA president Michel Platini stepped in.

Infantino served as secretary-general of European football's governing body between 2009 and 2016 and was elected FIFA president on 26 February 2016. The Swiss official, who succeeded Sepp Blatter, is already under huge pressure over plans to place part of the World Cup rights in a new company in which private investors could take a stake.

The FIFA chief has been married to Leena Al-Ashqar since 2001, having met her while she was working for the Lebanese football association. They have four daughters together, but according to The Telegraph, Infantino also began a relationship with a female UEFA employee during his time at the organisation.

The woman, who is not named by the British newspaper, initially held an administrative role. Soon afterwards, Infantino is said to have promoted her to a management position, a move that, according to the newspaper, surprised several colleagues within UEFA.

Her promotion also brought a significant financial boost. Her salary is said to have risen by around 30 per cent to 160,000 Swiss francs per year, the equivalent of more than €170,000.

According to a source for The Telegraph, the situation caused major tensions within European football's governing body. "He made a big mistake that nearly cost him his career," the source said. "People within UEFA said to Platini: 'You have to sack him.'"

Platini is said to have eventually given Infantino a clear choice: "Either you go or she goes." According to the newspaper, Infantino chose to stay at UEFA and the woman had to leave, after which he is said to have used his network to secure her a new and lucrative role at a comparable organisation.

On her departure, the woman also received a six-figure severance payment, according to The Telegraph, and was allowed to take a course at an institute at UEFA's expense, where the annual cost was around £45,000, approximately €52,000.

A UEFA spokesperson confirmed that a severance payment was made and said the internal rules have since been amended to prevent a similar situation in future.