New Premier League record for Mane, Salah extends amazing goal involvements for Liverpool

Three African stars - including Guinea international Naby Keita - were on target as the Reds picked up a healthy win at home

Senegal international Sadio Mane registered a new Premier League record as he helped his Merseyside club record a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

Mane - who scored two minutes before the first half ended to give the Reds the lead - became the 18th different player to score 100 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, with the Senegalese netting more of these goals against Crystal Palace than any other side (10). The forward also became the first player in Premier League history to score in nine consecutive appearances against a specific opponent.

"After netting his 100th goal, Mane attracted praise from James Milner who said he is a quality star. "It's impressive," Milner told Liverpool FC.com . "Obviously all the boys up there do so much for the team – not only goals.

"Assists, working for the team off the ball and how we play and press, we couldn't do it without the front boys starting it off. But Sadio has great quality, scoring all types of goals and very important goals as well. Pleased for him because he's such a good player and he deserves the accolades he gets."

Meanwhile, since Salah made his debut for Liverpool, he has racked up 134 goal involvements in the Premier League - 99 goals and 35 assists - at least 24 more than any other player. The Egyptian scored the second goal for the home side in the 78th minute with an assist from his defender, Virgil van Dijk.

Article continues below

Liverpool have won each of their last nine Premier League games against Crystal Palace. Only against Bolton have the Premier League giants had a longer winning run in the competition, 10 between 2007 and 2011. Following their 30 shots against Leeds United, and 25 against Crystal Palace on Saturday, the Reds have registered 25 plus shots in consecutive league games for the first time since May 2017.

Jurgen Klopp's side has scored more goals from corners than any other side in the Premier League - 16 - including all three strikes at Anfield against Crystal Palace with Mane, Salah and Naby Keita - who scored the third goal in the 89th minute.

On his part, Ivorian international Wilfred Zaha marked his 250th Premier League appearance but was unfortunate not to score from the opportunities presented to him.