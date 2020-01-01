New KL president Khalid Samad sets lofty aims for City Boys

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad has his hands understandably full, but that has not stopped him from assuming the role of Kuala Lumpur chief

Prominent Malaysian politician and Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad has his hands understandably full, but that has not stopped him from assuming one more role, as Premier League outfit (KL) president.

He was elected back in November last year, well after the City Boys confirmed their relegation from Malaysia's top tier, and he is dead set on seeing them secure a quick return to the .

The January 1 date of the contract signing ceremony for the 2020 season was perhaps chosen to signify a new beginning for the club that represents the capital city of Malaysia, and in the event that was held at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, Khalid spoke of the need for the squad to become winners quickly.

"In a meeting held earlier this morning, we've agreed on the objective of winning the Premier League this season, because we don't want the club to be in the second tier for longer than this year.

"We must begin this season by winning matches and we have to remain in the top two. The second place is acceptable, but nothing less than that. We must all be united in our journey to turn the club into one of the best teams in the country again," explained Khalid.

Before the ceremony began, he took the time to speak to the squad, warning them of the need to maintain a high level of professionalism needed to ensure the objectives are met.

"The management will adopt a serious approach towards performance. There are aspects that may not be covered explicitly by your contracts, but I want to see your 100 per cent commitment and performance on the pitch.

"We will drop those who simply want to be here as passengers. You are all professionals, I expect a professional attitude... Do not act up during matches, do not let the team down."

In the ceremony, the Kota Bharu, Kelantan-born politician announced that they have completed local player signings, while looking to add two more foreign players.

They have retained veteran forward Indra Putra Mahayuddin, while signing Shukor Adan, Akram Mahinan, Zamir Selamat and Subramaniam Sooryapparad, among many other local players.

Brazilian midfielder Paulo Josue is the only foreign player retained and has been appointed team captain, while Kyrgyzstan defender Azamat Baimatov has been signed. Former and assistant head coach Nidzam Adzha Yusoff will be assuming the role of head coach.

