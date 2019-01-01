New Eto'o: Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Moukoko makes it 13 goals in six games

The Cameroon-born forward continued to light up the German youth league with his goals on Sunday

Youssoufa Moukoko extended his tally to 13 goals in six U19 games this season, with his hat-trick in ’s win on Sunday.

The 14-year-old found the back of the net thrice as Michael Skibbe's boys whitewashed 6-1 at BVB football Park.

Moukoko started his sixth league game brightly and won the hosts a penalty which was converted by Alaa Bakir to put them ahead in the 17th minute.

The youngster doubled the lead 10 minutes later and then made it 3-0 for Dortmund in the 44th minute.

The 14-year-old continued from where he stopped in the first half and grabbed his third goal of the day in the 55th minute.

Moukoko’s contributions pushed Borussia Dortmund to fourth in the U19 Bundesliga table with 12 points after six matches.

The teenager, born in Yaounde, has been likened to retired Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o because of his goalscoring instincts.