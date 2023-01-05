'Neves is a great player' - Barcelona president Laporta gives update on replacement search for 'not eternal' Busquets

With Sergio Busquets' future uncertain, Barcelona have started looking at potential replacements, and Neves may be a candidate.

Busquets' contract expires in summer

Rumoured to want MLS move

Neves, Zubimendi among possible replacements

WHAT HAPPENED? Busquets' contract expires at the end of the season, and he has long been linked with a move to MLS's Inter Miami. But the club have asserted their desire for the player to stay, perhaps for the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign. Busquets, meanwhile, has said he will make a decision sometime this month.

Club president Joan Laporta admitted Thursday in an interview with SPORT, though, that Barcelona have already thoughts about potential replacements, and highlighted Wolves' Ruben Neves as an option.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Neves is a great player, but this is part of private conversations," Laporta said. "Busquets will not be eternal and there are internal discussions to find him a substitute with guarantees. Frenkie de Jong can play in this position, but he won't do with a single player. Xavi will end up deciding this."

Laporta also stressed that Busquets will remain at Barca until the end of season, adding: "There is a good relationship with his representative, Jorge Mendes. He wants to continue at Barca and we have everything covered."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona will be in need of a new No.6 at some point. The 34-year-old Busquets, a stalwart of their midfield trio for nearly 15 years, is coming to the twilight of his career. And with the club's financial situation still on edge, a move in the transfer market looks increasingly likely.

WHAT NEXT FOR BUSQUETS? The No.6 will wear a Barcelona shirt for the rest of the season. Where he ends up after that is unclear, but a move to MLS does seem a strong possibility.