'You'll never sing that!' - Frustrated Tottenham fans mock their own team after being recognised as Premier League's 'greenest club'

Tottenham supporters have taken to mocking their own team after seeing the north London outfit recognised as the Premier League’s “greenest club”.

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs, who have failed to collect major silverware since winning the League Cup back in 2008, have seen their sustainability efforts recognised. They have said in a statement: “The Club is delighted to have been recognised as the Premier League’s greenest for a fourth year running having once again topped the Sport Positive EPL league table, published by the BBC today.

"UN-backed Sport Positive annually collates key environmental sustainability information for every Premier League football club into a table matrix. The categories reflect the environmental impacts of putting on a football match and initiatives that are under way at clubs, put together in an easy and digestible format. Tottenham Hotspur has finished joint-top of this year’s league table, alongside Liverpool, and continues to demonstrate leadership in minimising environmental impacts across all its operations.”

WHAT THEY SAID: Wales international Ben Davies, who is one of the Spurs stars to have taken part in the sustainability training, added: “As players we’re fully aware of the amount of work the Club is doing on the sustainability front. The training gave us an understanding of the impact a huge organisation like ours can have on the environment while also talking us through the ways we can reduce our emissions and be as sustainable as possible. The more educated we are on the subject, the better we can be – it’s about taking small steps as individuals and, by using our platforms to encourage others to do the same, it all adds up.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Spurs are proud of their achievements, success-starved supporters are less impressed. A number took to social media in the immediate aftermath of the announcement to ask “do we win a trophy for that?”, while others mocked up a “greenest club in the league, you’ll never sing that” chant and some suggested – with tongue firmly in cheek - that “there is no way Harry Kane is leaving now” and “get the open top bus warmed up”.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham have endured another frustrating campaign on the field in 2022-23 – one they are destined to finish empty-handed – with Antonio Conte and his former assistant Cristian Stellini both relieved of their managerial duties as Ryan Mason now oversees a run-in that has Spurs sat sixth in the Premier League table while looking anxiously over their shoulder.