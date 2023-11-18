This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Netherlands vs Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Johan Cruijff Arena
UEFA European Championship QualifiersNetherlandsNetherlands vs Republic of IrelandRepublic of Ireland

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Netherlands and Rep. Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands will take on Ireland in the group stage of the Euro qualifiers at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday. Netherlands are second in Group B with 12 points, six points behind leaders France. Ireland are way behind in fourth with only six points from seven matches.

The teams will be heading into the fixture with two different levels of confidence. Netherlands have only lost one out of their last four fixtures whereas Ireland have only managed to win one out of theirs. Ireland are already out of the running for qualification but will want to wrap up with a win for their fans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Netherlands vs Ireland kick-off time

Date:November 18, 2023
Kick-off time:7.45pm GMT
Venue:Johan Cruyff Arena

The game between Netherlands and Ireland will be played at the Johan Cruiff Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Netherlands vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1Watch here

The fixture will be shown live on Viaplay Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Due to a flurry of November injuries, the Netherlands have had to make a couple of adjustments. Nathan Ake from Manchester City, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jeremie Frimpong, and Ajax's Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn have all withdrawn from the squad.

The uncapped Toulouse striker Thijs Dallinga has received his first call-up, and he is joined by the 17-year-old Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

Netherlands predicted XI: Verbruggen; De Vrij, Van Dijk, Blind; Dumfries, Reijnders, Wieffer, Hartman; Simons, Weghorst, Gakpo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Flekken, Noppert, Verbruggen
Defenders:Blind, de Vrij, Dumfries, Hartman, Hato, van Dijk
Midfielders:de Roon, Koopmeiners, Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman, Wieffer
Forwards:Gakpo, Malen, Simons, Stengs, Weghorst

Ireland team news

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has expressed doubts about the availability of Will Smallbone, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Jamie McGrath for their last group fixture.

Unfortunately, Smallbone and Ogbene have both been officially ruled out, along with Festy Ebosele.

Ireland predicted XI: Kelleher; Doherty, Duffy, Scales, Manning; Knight, Cullen, Molumby; Sykes, Ferguson, Johnston

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bazunu, Kelleher, Travers
Defenders:Doherty, Ebosele, Manning, Scales, Duffy, Collins, O’Shea, Omobamidele
Midfielders:Cullen, Molumby, Browne, Knight, Sykes
Forwards:Ferguson, Idah, Robinson, Johnston, Parrott

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
September 23, 2011Republic of Ireland 1 - 2 NetherlandsEuro qualifiers
May 28, 2016Republic of Ireland 1 - 1 NetherlandsFriendly
August 6, 2016Republic of Ireland 0 - 4 NetherlandsFriendly
June 4, 2005Netherlands 0 - 1 Republic of IrelandFriendly
September 1, 2001Republic of Ireland 1 - 0 NetherlandsWorld Cup qualifiers

