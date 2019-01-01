Netherlands vs Germany: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Ronald Koeman's side had the better of the 2014 World Cup winners last year, but it's a new start with both looking to secure Euro 2020 qualifcation

and battled to a 2-2 draw in November in the Nations League, and now the two sides meet again as they look to secure qualification.

Ronald Koeman's men also triumphed in October 2018 over the 2014 World Cup winners, claiming an impressive 3-0 victory to help secure their Nations League Finals qualification.

However, it's a fresh slate for both sides as they aim to top Group C and push on to next year's European Championships.

Game Netherlands vs Germany Date Sunday, March 24 Time 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

US TV channel Online stream ESPN+ fuboTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on television on Sky Sports Football and it will be available to stream live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Mix Sky Go Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Netherlands squad Goalkeepers Cillessen, Zoet, Bizot Defenders Tete, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, Van Aanholt, Blind, Dumfries Midfielders Propper, Wijnaldum, De Roon, Strootman, Vilhena, Van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong Forwards Bergwijn, Babel, Depay, Promes, Berghuis, Luuk de Jong

Ronald Koeman has no added injury concerns heading into the clash, with 56-year-old likely to field a similar line-up to the one which defeated Belarus 4-0 on Thursday.

However, Kenny Tete could come in for Denzel Dumfries at left-back while Quincy Promes could be preferred to Steven Bergwijn in attack.

Potential Netherlands starting XI: Cillessen; Tete, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind; De Roon, De Jong; Promes, Wijnaldum, Babel; Depay.

Position Germany squad Goalkeepers Neuer, Trapp, Ter Stegen Defenders Sule, Stark, Rudiger, Kehrer, Halstenberg, Ginter, Tah Midfielders Klostermann, Kimmech, Kroos, Schulz, Eggestein. Brandt, Reus, Goretzka, Gundogan, Havertz Forwards Sane, Gnabry, Werner

Timo Werner led the German line last time out, and he's likely to retain his place up front. He may be assisted by Leon Goretzka in attack, with the 24-year-old impressing against by coming off the bench to score the nation's only goal.

However, Leroy Sane is likely to oust Goretzka from the starting line-up with the star recently deemed fit enough to start despite being subbed off against Serbia following a poor tackle from Milan Pavkov.

One player the visitors will be without is Lukas Klostermann after he picked up a muscle injury in his debut on Wednesday.

Potential Germany starting XI: Neuer; Sule, Stark, Rudiger; Kehrer, Kimmich, Kroos, Schulz; Sane, Reus, Werner.

Betting & Match Odds

Netherlands are favourites to win at 7/5 with bet365 . Germany start at 2/1 to prevail while a draw is priced 13/5

Match Preview

Joachim Low is continuing to re-invigorate his Germany team after a dismal World Cup campaign in last year which saw them eliminated at the group stage despite being the defending champions.

His recent decision to announce Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels would not be part of the squad moving forward was a bold one, and he needs a win against the likes of the Netherlands to prove it was the correct thing to do.

One senior player who survived the cull was Marco Reus, with the man full of belief that the 2014 World Cup winners can triumph on Sunday night.

"If we have the right mindset and work together as a team, then we have every chance of getting a result there," Reus said.

"We need to be quick on the counter, stay compact in defence and we have to want it.

"If we do that on the night, then it's difficult for anyone against us and I'm confident that we will win the game."

Germany battled to a 1-1 draw in a friendly against Serbia on Wednesday, with Leon Goretzka's second-half goal cancelling out Luka Jovic's opener.

While the Netherlands don't possess a prolific out-and-out striker with the talent of Jovic, they do have a revitalised Memphis Depay who will undoubtedly cause the new-look German defence problems.

The former man bagged two goals against Belarus last time out for Koeman's side, and he will be confident of finding the scoresheet again in front of a home crowd.

Behind him, the Netherlands are becoming a serious force with quality operators all over the pitch.

Virgil van Dijk has developed into one the best defenders in the world since his transfer to , and he's brought his club form over to the international set-up.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old has four goals in his last six internationals, and he's insisted his team need to perform their very best to claim a result.

"We must worry about ourselves and not Germany," said skipper Van Dijk. "The Germans still have fantastic players, even if they might be talking over here about a crisis.

"We also had a spell like that where things did not go for us. That was not a good phase. But I don't think we are favourites."