Netherlands Women vs England Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Netherlands and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands will take on England in their second UEFA Women's Nations League group stage fixture at the Galgenwaard on Tuesday.

England had the task of moving on from their World Cup final heartbreak - a defeat against champions Spain - heading into the Nations League group stage. They began their set of group games with a 2-1 win over Scotland in which Lauren Hemp and Lucy Bronze scored the goals.

The Netherlands exited the World Cup at the quarter-final stage with a defeat at the hands of eventual champions Spain. The Dutch national team will be looking to bounce back from their defeat in the Nations League group-stage opener. Jill Roord's opening goal wasn't enough for them as Belgium secured a 2-1 victory.

Netherlands vs England kick-off time

Date: September 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: Galgenwaard Stadium

Kick-off is at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Netherlands vs England online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ITV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Daphne van Domselaar and Lize Kop were unavailable for the match against Belgium and they did not travel with the squad to Belgium. Instead, Danielle de Jong, Barbara Lorsheyd, and Jacintha Weimar were the only goalkeepers who traveled to Belgium.

Van Domselaar and Kop rejoined the group on Saturday and should be available for selection against England.

Netherlands predicted XI: Weimar, Janssen, Dijkstra, Spitse, van de Donk, Groenen, Roord, Pelova, Brugts, Martens, Beerensteyn.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weimar, Lorsheyd, de Jong, van Domselaar, Kop Defenders: Wilms, Dijkstra, Auée, Olislagers, Casparij, Janssen Midfielders: Roord, Spitse, van de Donk, Baijings, Groenen, Pelova, Kaptein, Egurrola Forwards: Beerensteyn, Snoeijs, Martens, Jansen, Kalma, Brugts

England team news

England boss Sarina Wiegman, who has not only played for the Netherlands but has also coached them to Euro 2017 success, will have the full squad available for selection against the Dutch.

As she prepared the Lionesses to secure victory on Tuesday night, Wiegman added, "If we are not playing the Netherlands, then, of course, I want them to do well but tomorrow (Tuesday) we are playing against them and we want to win the game.

"I can turn that off – I have to, it's my job. I want the Netherlands to have the best but we want to be first in the league."

England Women possible XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Park, Toone, Daly; Russo, Hemp.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck Defenders: Bright, Bronze, Carter, Charles, Greenwood, Le Tissier, Morgan, Parker Midfielders: Coombs, Nobbs, Park, Staniforth, Stanway, Toone, Zelem Forwards: Daly, Hemp, James, Kelly, Russo, Robinson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2022 England 5 - 1 Netherlands Friendly August 2017 Netherlands 3 - 0 England UEFA Women's Championship November 2016 Netherlands 0 - 1 England Friendly March 2015 Netherlands 1 - 1 England Cyprus Women's Cup June 2012 England 1 - 0 Netherlands UEFA Women's Championship

