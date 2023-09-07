Netherlands vs Greece: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifying match between Netherlands and Greece, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands are set to host Greece in a UEFA European Championship qualification game at the Philips Stadion on Thursday.

Ronald Koeman replaced Louis van Gaal as the Oranje boss ahead of the Euro qualifiers, losing 4-0 to France and picking up a 3-0 win over Gibraltar. However, the last two outings in the Nations League ended in defeats against Croatia and Italy.

Hence, just like Greece would be looking towards to advancing to the Euro 2024 tournament via the Nations League play-offs if need be, the Sky Blues and Whites are three points ahead of Thursday's opponents in Group B (W2 D0 L1).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Netherlands vs Greece kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST Venue: Philips Stadion

The UEFA European Championship Qualifying match between Netherlands and Greece will be played at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 7:45pm BST on September 7 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Netherlands vs Greece online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay Xtra.

Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

The injured lot of Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Jurrien Timber, Sven Botman, Justin Bijlow, Tyrell Malacia and Brian Brobbey have been left out of the squad, while Ryan Gravenberch continues to rebel against turning up for the Dutch U21s.

Virgil van Dijk and Lutsharel Geertruida are likely to partner at center-back, with Denzel Dumfries and Nathan Ake at right-back and left-back, respectively.

Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst will be expected to feature in attack, while Mats Wieffer accompanies Frenkie de Jong in midfield.

Netherlands possible XI: Noppert; Dumfries, Geertruida, Van Dijk, Ake; Wieffer, De Jong; Malen, Gakpo, Lang; Weghorst

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Noppert, Verbruggen Defenders: Ake, Van Dijk, Dumfries, Geertruida, Hartman, De Ligt, Maatsen, Van de Ven, De Vrij Midfielders: Berghuis, Blind, De Jong, Koopmeiners, De Roon, Veerman, Reijnders, Wieffer Forwards: Gakpo, Lang, Malen, Simons, Weghorst

Greece team news

Konstantinos Mavropanos is suspended after being sent off in the 1-0 loss against France. Either Giorgos Tzavellas or Panos Retsos would step in as the replacement at center-back.

Skipper Tasos Bakasetas is the protagonist in the number 10 role, with Giorgos Giakoumakis to continue as the lone striker up front, while Giorgos Masouras and Petros Mantalos join in from the flanks.

Emmanouil Siopis and Dimitris Kourbelis are likely to be in charge in the middle.

Greece possible XI: Vlachodimos; Baldock, Tzavellas, Chatzidiakos, Tsimikas; Siopis, Kourbelis; Masouras, Bakasetas, Mantalos; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Paschalakis, Athanasiadis Defenders: Tzavellas, Tsimikas, Chatzidiakos, Giannoulis, Baldock, Retsos, Rota, Koulierakis Midfielders: Bakasetas, Mantalos, Bouchalakis, Kourbelis, Pelkas, Siopis, Papanikolaou Forwards: Masouras, Pavlidis, Limnios, Giakoumakis, Fountas, Charzigiovanis, Ioannidis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Sep 1, 2016 Netherlands 1-2 Greece International friendly Apr 28, 2004 Netherlands 4-0 Greece International friendly Dec 4, 1991 Greece 0-2 Netherlands European Championship Qualifiers Nov 21, 1990 Netherlands 2-0 Greece European Championship Qualifiers Dec 16, 1987 Greece 0-3 Netherlands European Championship Qualifiers

Useful links