Netherlands U21 vs Georgia U21: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Abhinav Nair
UEFA U21 Championship
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between Netherlands and Georgia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Netherlands will take on Georgia in their final game of the 2023 Uefa U21 Championship group stage at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Area in Georgia on June 27.

It is a must-win game for the Netherlands as they need all three points to make it to the knockout stages, having drawn their other two games against Belgium and Portugal.

Georgia have been the surprise package of the group, defeating Portugal 2-0 in their opener, and drawing against Belgium to lead the group with four points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Netherlands vs Georgia kick-off time

Date:27 June
Kick-off time:5 pm BST
Venue:Boris Paichadze Dinamo Area

The match between the Netherlands and Georgia will be held at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Area in Georgia on June 27 at 5 pm BST.

How to watch Netherlands vs Georgia online - TV channels & live streams

uefa.tvWatch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV on any channel but will be available to stream live online through uefa.tv.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

The Netherlands come into this match without any injury concerns, however, changes could be made due to the importance of this game and below-par performances from previous matches.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Rensch, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Hartman; Timber, Gravenberch; Ekkelenkamp, Taylor, Zirkzee; Brobbey.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Verbruggen, Scherpen, Schendelaar
Defenders:Van de Ven, Van Ewijk, Paul van Hecke, Maatsen, Ruggerio Sambo, Hartman, Rensch
Midfielders:Timber, Reis, Ekkelenkamp, Taylor, Mijnans, Burger, Gravenberch
Forwards:Brobbey, Zirkzee, Summerville, Tavsan, Dallinga, Manhoef

Georgia team news

Georgia come into the game with no injuries or suspensions, and will most likely field the same lineup as they did in their previous game against Belgium.

Georgia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Sazonov, Gelashvili, Kalandadze; Khvadagiani, Mekvabishvili, Gagnidze, Azarov; Davitashvili, Gagua, Tsitaishvili.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mamardashvili, Kalichava, Kutaladze
Defenders:Azarov, Gelashvili, Gocholeishvili, Kalandadze, Kapanadze, Khvadagiani, Sazonov
Midfielders:Davitashvili, Gagnidze, N. Gagnidze, Khorkheli, Lominadze, Mamageishvili, Mekvabishvili, Moistsrapeshvili, Sigua, Tsitaishvili, Jinjolava
Forwards:Gagua, Guliashvili

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met each other twice previously, with Netherlands and Georgia each winning a game.

DateMatchCompetition
04/09/14Netherlands U21 0-1 Georgia U21U21 Championship qualification
10/10/13Georgia U21 0-6 Netherlands U21U21 Championship qualification

