Netflix show 'Top Boy' teams up with Hackney Wick FC as new kit sponsor for 2022-23 season

Hackney Wick FC, East London's community football club, has teamed up with hit Netflix show Top Boy and British African heritage brand LAMBRUM to create the team's 2022/23 home and away shirts.

Former gang member Bobby Kasanga founded the club - now the London borough's only semi-professional team - in 2015 to tackle youth violence.

Touching on the themes of Top Boy and its relevance to the Hackney Wick FC ethos, Kasanga said: "Top Boy touches on the real-life issues that the local people of Hackney are going through and represents the marginalised communities I came from.

"I hope our collaboration with Top Boy provides a positive message of hope and opportunity to the young people of Hackney."

Our new home and away 2022/23 kits sponsored by @topboynetflix 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/MXsbyGasTy — Hackney Wick FC (@HackneyWickFC) April 13, 2022

The shirt design features the world-renowned series' logo at the centre, with LABRUM's recognisable zig-zag design serving as a homage to traditional African art.

Sponsored by Nike, with the club's charity Grassroots For Good sleeve sponsors on the left side, the overall design represents the interweaving of culture and community.

The shirts have been donned by some of the cast from Top Boy, including Jasmine Jobson, who plays Jaq and Araloyin Oshunremi, who plays Stefan.

Speaking about the special collection, the designer of both shirts at LABRUM, Foday Dumbuya, said: "Sport has a unique ability to unite communities in a shared goal – to win together. The work that Bobby has done for grassroots football by building Hackney Wick FC really resonates with me.

"When I was designing the kit, I wanted to include a bold graphic that incorporated the rich diversity of Hackney and LABRUM's celebration of West African heritage. The zig-zag is synonymous here. I hope the players will wear the kit with pride."

The HOME and AWAY kits are now available from Kit Locker, with a percentage of the sales going "back into (developing) the beautiful game." The shirts are fully customisable too, with a name and number on the back.