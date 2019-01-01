Ndombele to sit out Tottenham's clash with Newcastle due to 'minor thigh injury'

Spurs will be without the French midfielder this weekend against the Magpies, but Son Heung-min is available for selection once again

Tanguy Ndombele will miss 's Premier League clash with due to a "minor injury" suffered in training, the club have revealed.

Midfielder Ndombele, who became Spurs' record signing when he arrived from in the close season, has impressed with his early displays in , scoring on his debut against .

The 22-year-old also played the full 90 minutes of Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Manchester City last weekend, lining up alongside Harry Winks in a holding midfield role.

However, the Lilywhites will be without the international against Newcastle on Sunday, with his absence confirmed via Twitter on Friday.

A post ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's pre-match news conference stated Ndombele had sustained a thigh issue in training, although he was seemingly only ruled out of the Newcastle game.

Juan Foyth and Ryan Sessegnon are continuing rehabilitation from respective ankle and hamstring injuries, but there was positive news elsewhere.

Dele Alli, who has been out with a hamstring problem, is back in full training, while Son Heung-min will return this weekend from a suspension carried over from last season.

Spurs sit sixth in the Premier League table at the moment, having also picked up three points against Aston Villa in their season opener on August 10.

Pochettino's side will be aiming to improve on a fourth-place finish last term, while also challenging for silverware on multiple other trophy fronts.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have yet to pick up a single point under new boss Steve Bruce, suffering back to back defeats at the hands of and Norwich.