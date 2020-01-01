Ndidi praises ‘natural goalscorer’ Iheanacho after rediscovering scoring form

The Super Eagles striker endured a difficult time at the start of the season but has bounced back into contention at the King Power Stadium

Wilfred Ndidi is delighted with his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho following his impressive recent form in front of goal for .

The 23-year-old forward endured a difficult time at the start of this campaign, failing to secure game-time despite his impressive performances during pre-season.

The former man has, however, been, in fine form lately after enjoying more action, scoring six goals in his last 12 games across all competitions.

Ndidi is pleased with the new-found form of Iheanacho and has praised the Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers for the opportunity afforded the striker.

“I’m very happy for Kelelchi because he’s a natural goalscorer. If you give him the opportunity like he has now, he will deliver,” Ndidi told Leicester Mercury.

“I think the manager has really helped him too. He’s done that with so many players.

“We have good discipline and understand the game better. Every player has really changed, in a good way.”

Ndidi had a spell on the sideline after suffering a knee injury in January and missed four of Leicester’s last six games, where the Foxes failed to clinch victory.

The international, who has been pivotal to his side’s success this season, explained his sadness of having to watch the King Power Stadium outfit lose without being able to help.

“For me, it was sad because I was not in the squad. I was really sad because it’s a very different feeling, watching from the outside instead of playing,” he continued.

“Sometimes when you watch the game from the outside you see things better than when you’re playing because you’re not in the situations. But it was still sad for me.

“We lost points in some games but I still think we did well. The guys that came into the team played well. Sometimes it just isn’t your day.”

Ndidi will hope to make his 22nd Premier League appearance when Leicester take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 14.