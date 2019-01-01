'Ndidi is the best DM in Premier League' - Twitter praises Nigeria star showing vs. Manchester City

The 22-year-old was a vital cog in the Foxes' midfield during Monday's Premier League loss to Pep Guardiola's men

Wilfred Ndidi was one of the outstanding players for despite their 1-0 defeat to .

The combative midfielder put in a decent shift at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, winning all of his aerial duels, with seven interceptions and 74 touches recorded.

Vincent Kompany's stunner in the 70th minute separated both teams but the international's display earned him rave reviews from football enthusiasts on social media.

NDIDI!



WHEN WILL HE RECEIVE THE RECOGNITION?



BEST DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER IN OUR LEAGUE!



STATISTICALLY THE BEST ASWELL!#MCILEI #MNF #mufc pic.twitter.com/1O9XC40lLe — Wass (@WassUtd) May 6, 2019

Ndidi is my man of the match. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) May 6, 2019

If Messi or Ronaldo did this, there would be no stopping. Ndidi my man. pic.twitter.com/LpTE5mJsLt — Bobby (@falloutttboy) May 6, 2019

Everytime I've watched Ndidi because I want to sign him, he's incredibly impressive!



He's just made a terrific tackle on Sterling.



If Rice plays like this he gets HIGHLIGHT REELS across broadcasters.



Ndidi it's silent. I'm sure you are all aware of this — Wass (@WassUtd) May 6, 2019

Wilfred Ndidi, is destined for the top. I would pay £55m - £60m if need be, to have him come lock down that DM role for the next decade at Manchester United. Still only 22! 👏🏽 #MCILEI — Uncle Wilson™ (@iam_wilsons) May 6, 2019

Wilfred Ndidi has won possession more times than any other player in the Premier League this season.



Excellent young DM. 👏👏👏#MCILEI pic.twitter.com/DI9wOyrLs1 — Ayotunde Folahan (@folays4dworld) May 6, 2019

Ndidi is the best DM in the EPL — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) May 6, 2019

The media only praises Rice but Ndidi is miles better. — Stix (@utdstix) May 6, 2019

Ndidi is brilliant. — Bruno 🔰🇧🇷 (@brnunited) May 6, 2019

- Ndidi could tackle the security challenges in Nigeria. #MCILEI — Kamry (@Lumanze_) May 6, 2019

Wilfred Ndidi controlling the Midfield at the Etihad as if he's playing against Apatira Bombers of Orile. #MCILEI — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) May 6, 2019

W. Ndidi is a whole vibe🔥🔥🔥 — Lady Dza (@LadyDza) May 6, 2019

Ndidi was absolutely incredible once again for Leicester tonight, he's honestly my favourite DM in the league 🔥



That midfield trio of Ndidi, Tielemans and Maddison is top quality. — Matt (@MGH) May 6, 2019

This Ndidi guy dey ball sha ooo — VJADAMS #ICON (@iamvjadams) May 6, 2019