Ndidi has made an incredible recovery at Leicester City - Rodgers

The Foxes’ boss insists the Nigerian star’s return from injury will be carefully managed, despite his positive recovery

boss Brendan Rodgers labelled Wilfred Ndidi 'phenomenal', but claimed he was unwilling to rush the midfielder back into action.

Ndidi underwent surgery on his knee and has missed the Foxes’ last three games – all without wins.

Rodgers praised the international for his speedy recovery and hinted he could be listed for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with .

However, the Northern Irish is adamant they will take things one step at a time with the 23-year-old who has been a miss for the King Power Stadium giants.

“Yes, there’s a great chance he’ll be in the squad for tomorrow,” Rodgers told the media on Tuesday.

“We’ll see how he is from today. He’s made an incredible recovery. I think that’s the thing with the type of operation he had, people will recover in different timescales. For Wilf it was 11 days.

“He’s been out on the pitch, he’s had all the tests. It’s a great testament to him and our medical team, the work that’s gone in to getting him fit. He’s available, we think.”

He continued: “We’ll give it another period of time just to make sure that he feels good and feels right in himself.

“He wasn’t one that we wanted to rush, but over the course of the last number of days, he’s been fantastic.

“He’s been in duels, he’s had the test and if there was going to be any effects, it would have taken place over the last few days. He’s come through it really well.”

Rodgers added: “He’s a real colossal player for us. He allows to defend and to defend forward. He covers a lot of space for our attacking players and there are not too many players better than him who do that job.

“He’s a phenomenal player. To have him back early is a huge boost for us. He has been a miss, no doubt.”

Leicester City are third on the log, and victory over David Moyes’ team could lift them to second place provided falter at .