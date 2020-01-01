Ndidi backs Nigeria to progress from World Cup qualifying group

The Leicester City midfielder made his assertion on the outcome of Tuesday's draw in Cairo

Wilfried Ndidi has implored the national team to make it to the playoff round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after they were drawn in Group C alongside Cape Verde, the Central African Republic and Liberia.

It is a group many have seen as easy as the three countries are ranked way beneath Nigeria (31st) in 78th, 109th and 152nd in the world respectively.

Ndidi is however of the opinion that things shouldn't be taken likely so the desired job can be done.

Wilfred @Ndidi25 on 2022 WCQ Draw:

“This is the World Cup, no room for complacency. Every game must be taken seriously. Our first game is going to be the most important as well as all our home games, and even away games. We must make it to the 3rd round.” pic.twitter.com/BiCg5TTuyt — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) January 21, 2020

“This is the World Cup, no room for complacency. Ndidi said in a statement posted on the official Super Eagles Twitter account.

"Every game must be taken seriously. Our first game is going to be the most important as well as all our home games, and even away games.

"We must make it to the 3rd round."

The draw comprises of 10 groups with the winner for each group going on to the final play-off round where the five teams to represent the African continent at the Mundial in will be affirmed.

The qualification campaign begins in October, with fixtures set to be released later on.