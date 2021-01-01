Ndiaye scores in Goztepe’s defeat of 10-man Rizespor

The Senegalese forward found the net as Goz Goz silenced the Black Sea Sparrowhawk on Tuesday afternoon

Goztepe defeated Rizespor 2-0 in Tuesday’s Super Lig encounter, with Senegal’s Cherif Ndiaye among the goalscorers.

Unbeaten in their last three league outings, the Black Sea Sparrowhawk travelled to the Gursel Aksel Stadium with the ambition of extending their impressive streak.

However, they were condemned to their 12th defeat of the ongoing 2020-21 campaign.

In the keenly contested encounter, the first half ended goalless despite the hosts dominating ball possession.

Bulent Uygun’s men came out stronger in the second half, albeit, it was Goztepe who took the lead in the 56th minute through Halil Akbunar.

Following a poor clearance from Fabricio Baiano, the Turkish midfielder slotted the ball past goalkeeper Gokhan Akkan.

12 minutes to full time, Ndiaye doubled the advantage for Unal Karaman’s side – with the visiting side getting punished for another defensive calamity.

Rizespor’s ambition of getting at least a goal suffered a big blow as Akkan was given his marching orders for dangerous play.

Ndiaye – who now boasts 10 goals so far this season – was substituted for Yalcin Kayan with two minutes left to play. Nigeria’s Obinna Nwobodo played from start to finish, while his compatriot Anderson Esiti replaced Akbunar in the 77th minute.

Elsewhere, Brown Ideye and Senegal’s Lamine Gassama were unused substitutes.

"It was a very tough competition for us and for our opponent. Of course, these tough competitions are not unique to us,” manager Karaman told the club website.

“We are also affected by the difficulties experienced by all teams because this is the reflection of the problems experienced by the world in football.

Article continues below

“Nevertheless, I congratulate all the players and the professionals of this business, regardless of the colour of the jersey that struggles on the pitch.

“The first half was controlled from our point of view and in terms of our opponent, but in the second half, I had a team that played the right things in football, produced more positions and did the right things to win. I congratulate my players on their struggle and their earnings.

“I hope this win has made our fans and the people who love us happy. We will continue this adventure in an environment that will be decided by looking ahead more comfortably and thinking more comfortably."



Thanks to this result, Goztepe occupy ninth position in the log having accrued 43 points from 32 outings, while Rizespor are 13th with 35 points from the same number of outings.