Nchout nets four to end goal drought as Valerenga hammer Klepp

The Cameroon international ended her eight-match run without a goal with a quadruple in her side's big home win

Ajara Nchout provided an assist and netted four goals for Valerenga in a 7-0 win over Klepp in a Norwegian Toppserien fixture on Sunday.

The international was handed her 12th league start in the encounter and she made the best of her presence, hitting a quadruple to help her side claim their ninth win of the season.

Besides the big win, the 27-year-old forward was able to end her goal drought, having gone eight games without finding the back of the net, with her last goal being a brace against Arna-Bjornar on August 1.

After returning from the break, Nchout aimed to help Valerenga build on their momentum when she handed her side the lead, slotting in a pass from Synne Jensen 18 minutes into the encounter.

Sigrid Heien Hansen doubled the lead for the Initilty Arena outfit two minutes later after being beautifully set up by Nchout, before Dejana Stefanovic headed in a third for the hosts from Andrine Tomter's cross on the hour mark.

On the brink of half-time, Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir rose high above her fellow contenders to head in a fourth of the match off Sherida Spitse's cross.

Four minutes after the restart, Nchout converted her easiest goal of the season so far, poking over the line an indirect assist from Rikke Marie Madsen for her brace and Valerenga's fourth of the match.

Sigurdardottir and Jensen combined brilliantly with a fine build-up for Nchout to hit her hat-trick in the 75th minute before she profited from a defensive blunder three minutes later to bag her fourth.

Nchout, who played from the start to the finish, has now scored eight goals in 13 appearances this season for Valerenga.

The result means Valerenga have accrued 31 points from 14 matches to hold a three-point lead at the top, ahead of closest rival and holders Lillestrom, who have a game in hand.

They will aim to maintain their title pursuit when they take on Rosenborg in their next league fixture on October 18.