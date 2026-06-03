NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo wins the PlayStation Cup after taking to the pitch in Budapest

Budapest, 03/06/2026

After presenting the PlayStation Player Of The Match Award to Vitinha following Saturday night’s UEFA Champions League Final, NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the spotlight on Sunday as he took to the pitch for the PlayStation Cup.

Staged at the Puskás Aréna, where Paris Saint-Germain had lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy after winning on penalties against Arsenal the night before, the PlayStation Cup brought The Game After The Game to life in Budapest.

Joining a team captained by UEFA Champions League winner John Obi Mikel, Giannis swapped the basketball court for the football pitch, lining up alongside global creators including GOAL Front Three’s Jules Lopez as they competed for the Platinum Trophy.

Facing teams captained by football legends Gilberto Silva, Blaise Matuidi and Cafu, Team Mikel battled through a series of competitive match-ups before sealing victory in dramatic fashion in the final game vs Team Cafu — winning the PlayStation Cup after a penalty shootout, just as PSG had done in the UEFA Champions League Final the night before.

For Giannis, the weekend began with a starring role in the UEFA Champions League Final ceremony and ended with a trophy of his own, as he helped Team Mikel close out PlayStation’s unforgettable weekend of football, competition and play in Budapest.

The UEFA Champions League Final Starts On PS5.

PlayStation



