NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo takes on football challenges at PlayStation House ahead of the UEFA Champions League final





Budapest, 29/05/2026

Ahead of tonight's UEFA Champions League Final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo visited PlayStation House yesterday, taking on a series of football-inspired challenges as part of PlayStation's The Game Before The Game.

Millions of fans around the world are already playing out the match on their PS5. For this year's edition, PlayStation is bringing that rivalry from the console to the streets of Budapest, transforming the build-up to the final into a celebration of competition, anticipation and play.

Spearheaded by Arsenal legend Santi Cazorla and PSG legend Blaise Matuidi, two teams of talent from across global sports culture have been playing out The Game Before The Game through football challenges, in-stadium moments and, of course, live console gameplay.

PlayStation

Joining the action, Giannis put his own footballing abilities to the test, taking on challenges designed to reward accuracy, control and composure under pressure. Bringing his trademark competitive spirit from the basketball court to PlayStation House, the NBA star took on football icons and creators alike, mastering his first touch, shot power and more.

At PlayStation House, Team Matuidi and Team Cazorla continue to battle for bragging rights as anticipation builds towards kick-off tonight.

The UEFA Champions League Final Starts On PS5.

PlayStation



