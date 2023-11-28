Navbahor vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Navbahor and Al-Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It can be a make or break encounter for either side as Navbahor and Al-Hilal battle for a spot in the AFC Champions League round of 16 when they lock horns on Tuesday.

Having played out a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting in the group, both sides are level atop Group D with 10 points.

However, the Saudi Pro League outfit boast of a better goal difference in their favour, although Navbahor currently lead the West Region table of the second-best placed teams as the latter's possible route to the knockouts.

The hosts enter the tie on the back of a 2-1 league loss against Olympic, while Al-Hilal thrashed Al-Hazm 9-0 in their domestic circuit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Navbahor vs Al-Hilal kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 pm GMT Venue: Markaziy Stadium

The AFC Champions League match between Navbahor and Al-Hilal will be played at the Markaziy Stadium in Qarshi, Uzbekistan.

It will kick off at 4 pm GMT on November 28 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Navbahor vs Al-Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through FITETV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Navbahor team news

Right-backs Shakhboz Jurabekov and Davron Khoshimov are ruled out through foot injuries,

Navbahor coach Samvel Babayan may not change much of his line-up despite the likes of Ibrokhim Yuldoshev, Jamshid Boltaboev and Doniyor Abdumannopov being one booking away from a suspension.

High hopes will be on Oston Urunov to deliver the goods up front.

Navbahor possible XI: Yusupov; Golban, Ivanovic, Milovic, Yoldoshev; Djokic, Boltaboev, Ismailov, Iskanderov; Urunov, Abdukholiqov

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yusupov, Khodzhaev, Nesterov Defenders: Milovic, Yuldoshev, Ivanovic, Cermelj, Golban Midfielders: Djokic, Akhmedov, Olimzhonov, Ismoilov, Muminov, Iskandarov, Urunov, Boltaboev, Abdumannopov Forwards: Yakhshiboev, Abdukholikov, Tabatadze, Joraboev, Sobirzhonov

Al-Hilal team news

Neymar is the only injury concern for Jorge Jesus' side.

Having bagged a hat-trick against Al-Hazm, Malcom will join the attack from the middle, with Aleksandar Mitrovic leading from the front.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Neves; Michael, Malcom, S. Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Enazi, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulayhi, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Juwayr, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcolm, Mitrovic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 18, 2023 Al-Hilal 1-1 Navbahor AFC Champions League

Useful links