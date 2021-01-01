'Let us be practical' - Naushad Moosa rules out league title for Bengaluru

Naushad Moosa is hopeful that Bengaluru can get to the playoffs...

Bengaluru extended their winless run to seven matches after they came back from behind to hold Odisha to a 1-1 draw in an (ISL) clash on Sunday.

Diego Mauricio had put Odisha in front in the eighth minute before Erik Paartalu goal in the 82nd minute saved Bengaluru's bushes. The Blues have drawn twice and lost five games in their last seven outings.

Coach Naushad Moosa, after the game, admitted that the frustration is slowly creeping into his players as Bengaluru are not able to produce enough goals.

"I can see the frustration in the players. They have been trying hard. In the second half, we created a lot of scoring opportunities. Of course, Odisha also did the same but again it is just that we have to keep our head high and keep moving and remain positive," said the Bengaluru manager.

Moosa did not agree that his team is lacking creativity upfront as he claimed that the Blues have been creating goal scoring chances. The manager though admits that his team needs to improve as a defensive unit.

"We are creating so many chances so we are being creative. We need to work more on that and defensively we have to be compact. We are giving away easy scoring opportunities to the opposition. We need to score whatever opportunities are there. We are creating chances it is just that it is not getting in. We have to push more and get the goals."

The former Air coach suggested that topping the table is impossible for Bengaluru but they will try to make it to the play-offs in their final seven matches of the league stage.

"Let us be practical. Top spot? Not really, but for playoff race is always an open thing. Other than and , everyone is close. If we had won tonight we would have been there with Hyderabad getting a draw. We have seven games in hand, we can always be positive and think about getting there."