Nashville SC vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup final 2023

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Nashville and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville and Inter Miami will be looking to win their first ever Leagues Cup title when they meet in the final of the tournament at Geodis Park on Sunday.

Nashville will be confident of winning silverware but Inter Miami will be buoyed by the presence of Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar has scored nine goals in six games in the Leagues Cup, and he will be a major threat to Nashville's defence. They have won all their games since Messi's debut.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nashville vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Date: August 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 am BST Venue: Geodis Park

The game between Nashville and Inter Miami will be played at Geodis Park on Sunday. Kick-off is at 2 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Nashville vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The Nashville vs Inter Miami fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the official Youtube channels after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nashville team news

Nashville's manager Smith has found balance in his team, with a strong defense and attack, evidenced by their recent performances. The addition of Sam Surridge has bolstered the attack, scoring three times since his arrival at the club.

Nashville predicted XI: Elliot Panicco; Daniel Lovitz, Walker Zimmerman, Lukas MacNaughton, Shaq Moore; Jacob Shaffelburg, Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty, Alex Muyl; Hany Mukhtar; Sam Surridge.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco, Martino Defenders: Zimmerman, Maher, MacNaughton, Wyke, Bauer, Lovitz, Washington, Moore, N'Sa Midfielders: Godoy, DeZart, Davis, Gregus, Anunga, McCarty, Mukhtar, Leal, Shaffeburg, Picault, Haakenson, Muyl Forwards: Surridge, Bunbury, Sapong, Zubak

Inter Miami team news

In recent games, Inter Miami's flanks led by DeAndre Yedlin and Alba, have thrived, with Martinez and Messi scoring consistently.

Taylor and Busquets are operating in the midfield operations smoothly, contributing to Miami's successful Leagues Cup run. The final should see a largely unchanged lineup.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Kamal Miller, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Jordi Alba; Dixon Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi; Robert Taylor, Lionel Messi, Jozef Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Fray, Hall, Alba, Allen, Yedlin, Neville, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, LaCava Forwards: Martinez, Campana, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Messi, Taylor, Robinson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Inter Miami 2 - 1 Nashville US Open Cup May 2023 Nashville 2 - 1 Inter Miami MLS September 2021 Inter Miami 1 - 5 Nashville MLS August 2021 Inter Miami 2 - 1 Nashville MLS May 2021 Nashville 0 - 0 Inter Miami MLS

