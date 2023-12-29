This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Napoli vs Monza: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Serie A
Diego Armando Maradona
How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Monza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will take on Monza in the Serie A at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Friday. Napoli are currently seventh in the league standings and will be hopeful of grabbing a win to climb up the table.

They are heading into the game following two back-to-back defeats. Their most recent league outing ended in a defeat at the hands of Roma. Monza's form has been worse as they have only managed one win in their last six fixtures. They will still hope to pull off an upset away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Napoli vs Monza kick-off time

Date:December 29, 2023
Kick-off time:5.30 pm GMT
Venue:Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 5.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Napoli vs Monza online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. The match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Napoli manager Walter Mazzarri will have to deal with quite a few absences this Friday. The midfield dynamo Stanislav Lobotka is sidelined due to a broken rib, and the Brazilian center-back Natan is unavailable after sustaining a dislocated shoulder in the match against Roma.

Adding to the woes, Mathias Olivera remains out of action due to a knee injury, and two crucial attackers are serving suspensions - Victor Osimhen with a one-match ban, and Matteo Politano, who is unavailable following his ill-timed tackle on Roma's Nicola Zalewski.

Napoli predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Rrahmani, Rui; Anguissa, Cajuste, Zielinski; Raspadori, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak
Defenders:Rrahmani, Ostigard, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli
Midfielders:Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo
Forwards:Raspadori, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin

Monza team news

At the Monza camp, their defensive pillar Pablo Mari is set to serve a suspension after receiving another booking against Fiorentina. The absence of Andrea Carboni and the ongoing recovery of Gianluca Caprari, who is still on the mend from an ACL injury, are the only other missing pieces for the Biancorossi.

Monza predicted XI: Di Gregorio; D'Ambrosio, Caldirola, Izzo; Pereira, Gagliardini, Pessina, Ciurria; Colpani, Vignato; Colombo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Di Gregorio, Gori, Sorrentino, Lamanna
Defenders:D'Ambrosio, Izzo, Pereira, Bettella, Caldirola, Cittadini, Donati
Midfielders:Gómez, Pessina, Gagliardini, Kyriakopoulos, Ciurria, Akpa Akpro, Bondo, Birindelli, Machín
Forwards:Colombo, Colpani, Mota, Vignato, Marić

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 2023Monza 2 - 0 NapoliSerie A
August 2022Napoli 4 - 0 MonzaSerie A
January 2000Napoli 2 - 2 MonzaSerie B
September 1999Monza 0 - 0 NapoliSerie B
May 1999Napoli 1 - 2 MonzaSerie B

