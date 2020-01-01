Napoli vs Barcelona: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time

Quique Setien faces a tough task when his side face off against Serie A opposition at the San Paolo Stadium in the Champions League last 16

will be looking to capitalise on their three-game winning streak when they travel to for the first leg of their last-16 clash on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi scored four goals against on Saturday to move the Catalan side to the top of , overtaking . Manager Quique Setien had been on the receiving end of criticism after he opened his Barcelona account to lukewarm results, but the Blaugrana will be confident heading into the first stage of their European knockout fixtures.

There will be added pressure on the European competition for Setien, however, with Barcelona desperate to lift their first Champions League trophy since 2015.

More teams

Napoli are on a winning streak of their own, and Barcelona will know that the side will be no easy match. The Italians defeated defending champions 2-0 earlier in the group stage, and held the Reds to a draw at Anfield.

Napoli vs Barcelona on U.S. & UK TV

Game Napoli vs Barcelona Date Tuesday, February 25 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Channel (U.S.) TUDN USA / Univision NOW Channel (UK) BT Sport 3

Napoli vs Barcelona live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada

In the U.S., Napoli vs Barcelona can be watched live and on-demand with B/R Live.United States (U.S.) readers can find out what soccer is showing on TV here

In the UK, Napoli vs Barcelona can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live. United Kingdom (UK) readers can find out what football is showing on TV here

In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN . New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.

U.S. online stream UK online stream Canada online stream B/R Live BT Sport Live DAZN Napoli team news and injuries

Position Napoli squad Goalkeepers Meret, Ospina, Karnezis Defenders Rui, Luperto, Maksimovic, Di Lorenzo, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Manolas Midfielders Demme, Allan, Ruiz, Elmas, Zielinski, Lobotka Forwards Callejon, Llorente, Lozano, Mertens, Politano, Insigne, Milik

Arkadiusz Milik and Elseid Hysaj are both doubts with knee injuries while Hirving Lozano has picked up an adductor issue. Fernando Llorente might miss out due to illness.

Napoli predicted starting XI: Ospina; Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Rui; Ruiz, Demme, Elmas; Politano, Mertens, Insigne

Barcelona team news and injuries

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Neto, Pena Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Umtiti, Junior, Araujo, Akieme Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, De Jong, Vidal, Riqui Puig, Collado Forwards Messi, Griezmann, Fati

Martin Braithwaite is unavailable for selection as he is not registered for the Champions League, but will still travel with the squad.

Junior Firpo could slot in for Jordi Alba, who is sporting an adductor problem. Sergi Roberto has also been ruled out.

Article continues below

Luis Suarez is a long-term injury absentee with a knee injury, while Ousmane Dembele is still recovering from a hamstring issue.

Barcelona predicted starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Junior; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann