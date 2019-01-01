Napoli defender Koulibaly ready to stop 'dangerous' Samatta on Genk return

The Senegalese centre-back is looking forward to play against his former team at the Luminus Arena where spent two years

Kalidou Koulibaly has vowed to stop captain Mbwana Samatta from finding the back of the net when host on Wednesday.

The two African stars are set to rekindle their rivalry in the Uefa after facing each other at the 2019 in July.

Although Samatta fired blanks in the fixture which ended in a 2-0 win in favour of , Koulibaly is aware of the threat posed by the 26-year-old who has scored five goals in eight Belgian top-flight games this term.

“We know Samatta is a dangerous player and I’ll try not to let him score tomorrow," Koulibaly said in a press conference, per Football Italia.

"As for the training, I don’t think I need excuses, I just need to do better. We all know that Napoli are conceding too many goals and want to change this as soon as possible.

“I am confident that from tomorrow[Wednesday], we can start to see the Koulibaly of old.”

Koulibaly spent two years at Genk, winning the Belgian Cup and finished as runners-up in the Belgian First Division A before leaving for the Stadio San Paolo in June 2014.

The defender, who expressed his delight on his return to , said his focus is on helping Napoli build on their 2-0 win over a fortnight ago.

"It’s a very important game and we know Genk want to win, because they lost the opener, but we’ll be 100 per cent concentrated on the victory. We know it’ll be tough," he continued.

“I am truly happy to be back here because I had two wonderful years playing for Genk. I have spoken to a few of my former teammates and I’m happy to have heard from them again. I certainly won’t forget the love of the Genk fans, but tomorrow I have to focus on Napoli.”

Koulibaly is expected to start for Carlo Ancelotti's men at the Luminus Arena after missing their last fixture against Brescia due to a two-game suspension for dissent.