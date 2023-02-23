How to watch the match between Nantes against Juventus on TV in the United Kingdom.

Nantes will face Juventus in a Europa League playoff round clash at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Thursday.



The Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena in Turin in the first leg, and they have all to play for in the return leg.

Dusan Vlahovic's opener was canceled out by Ludovic Bas at the hour mark. If the Ligue 1 side progress to the Round of 16 then it will be the first time they advance from a knockout round of a major European competition since the 2000-01 season, when they beat Laussane-Sport in the last 32 of the Uefa Cup.

Meanwhile, Juventus head into this fixture with a 2-0 over Spezia in Serie A and will hope to continue their bright home in the continental competition. They have won six of their last eight away games in all competitions in France, which should further boost their morale.

So, which TV channel is the game on, and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Nantes vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: Nantes vs Juventus Date: February 23, 2023 Kick-off: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire

How to watch Nantes vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the UK, the fixture can be watched live on BT Sport 3 with live streaming available on the BT Sport app and

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport website/app

Nantes team news and squad

Nantes will be without Quentin Merlin with a groin injury, while Ignatius Ganago will be unavailable due to personal reasons.

Jean-Charles Castelletto and Nicolas Pallois are doubtful with their respective groin and muscle problems.

Nantes possible XI: Lafont; Victor, Girotto, Pallois; Centonze, Sissoko, Chirivella, Moutoussamy, Coco; Blas, Mohamed

Position Players Goalkeepers Lafont, Descamps, Petric. Defenders Victor, Girotto, Voisine, Hadjam, Traore, Centonze, Corchia. Midfielders Doucet, Chirivella, Moutoussamy, Sissoko, Blas, Mollet, Manvelyan, Yepie yepie. Forwards Coco, Simon, Delort, Mohamed, Guessand.

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus will continue to be without Paul Pogba, Arkadiusz Milik, Kaio Jorge and Fabio Miretii with injuries. However, Leonardo Bonucci is available for selection and might be reinstated in the starting XI.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, Bonucci; De Sciglio, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Vlahovic, Chiesa