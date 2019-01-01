Naby Keita: Why Liverpool midfielder is missing from Super Cup clash against Chelsea

The Guinea international has been ruled out after suffering an injury in Tuesday's training

confirmed that a muscle strain has kept Naby Keita out of their Uefa Super Cup game against on Wednesday.

Keita is with the Reds in Istanbul but will not play at Vodafone Park because he picked up the injury during their pre-match training on Tuesday evening.

The 24-year-old has been subsequently replaced in the starting XI that has 's Mohamed Salah, 's Sadio Mane and 's Joel Matip.

🔴 #SuperCup TEAM NEWS 🔴



Our team to face @ChelseaFC tonight 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2019

Keita recently returned from the sidelines after his withdrawal from the 2019 with Guinea due to a recurring groin injury.

He is expected to undergo further medical tests to check the severity of the injury.

"The muscle strain occurred around the hip area and Keita will be assessed further by the Reds’ medical team in the coming days," the club statement read.

Keita was an unused substitute as Liverpool commenced their 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a 4-1 win over last Friday but he was involved as a 67th-minute substitute in their FA Community Shield loss to a fortnight ago.