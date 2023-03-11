'I love Mykhaylo Mudryk's attitude' - Chelsea newcomer backed to find his footing as Graham Potter says he has correct mentality

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has backed Mykhaylo Mudryk to succeed after the winger provided his first assist for the Blues against Leicester.

Potter praised Mudryk after Leicester win

Has only started four of nine games

Provided first assist on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Mudryk arrived at Chelsea with a hefty price tag in the January transfer window, and has struggled to make an immediate impact for the Blues. The Ukrainian provided his first assist for his new team on Saturday, though, as he set up Mateo Kovacic for Chelsea's third goal away at Leicester, and Graham Potter has heaped praise on the winger.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking after Chelsea's win at the King Power, Potter said: “He'll [Mudryk] get better and better. He's a young player that hasn't that much experience, so each game he'll get better and better. Mykhaylo’s attitude is fantastic, I love his approach."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mudryk was brought in as part of a major squad overhaul at Chelsea this season. He made his debut against Liverpool at Anfield where he showed excellent speed and dribbling, but has been underwhelming since. He'll be hoping his assist on Saturday is a sign of things to come in a Blues shirt.

IN PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty



WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK & CHELSEA? The Blue have just one game left before the international break facing relegation battlers Everton on March 18th. Three points would make it four wins in a row for Potter's side who have endured a difficult start to 2023.