My goal was not important at Liverpool - Genk forward Samatta

The Tanzania captain scored his second goal in the elite European competition on Tuesday but it was not enough to inspire his Belgian side to victory

forward Mbwana Samatta feels his first-half equaliser is not important after they suffered a 2-1 loss to in Tuesday's game.

Samatta drew the visitors level at Anfield after cancelling out Georginio Wijnaldum's opener with his 40th-minute header, off Bryan Heynen's corner-kick.

After the break, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain's effort in the 53rd minute denied the Belgian visitors a chance to pick up their second point in Group E.

The defeat left Genk rooted to the bottom of the group and dashed their hopes of qualifying for the next round with just a single point after four matches but Samatta assured they will end their group campaign on a high with fixtures against and coming up next.

"I don’t think we’re ever happy to lose. We did well but we’re disappointed to end up on the losing side," Samatta said after the game.

"We have two big games coming up and we’ll try and do our best to finish the group well.

"We lost as a group, although we played a good game. But in the end we lost the game so my goal is not so important."

Article continues below

Tuesday's effort was Samatta’s eighth goal across all competitions in this campaign and he is happy with the partnership he has struck with Heynen.

"It was a nice corner from Bryan [Heynen]. I've scored a lot of goals from his set-pieces already, and today there was a good connection between us again," he added.

The 26-year-old will be looking to help Genk return to winning ways when they host Gent at Luminus Arena for Sunday's Belgian First Division A match.