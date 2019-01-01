Musa Otieno: Harambee Stars can reach Afcon quarter-finals

Before joining other Afcon 2019 competitors, Kenya will train in France for three weeks

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno has tipped the current team to progress in the (Afcon) in next month.

Otieno was the captain when last appeared at the Afcon in 2004. They were placed in a difficult group that consisted of , Burkina Faso and Mali.

Harambee Stars managed just one win, against the Burkinabe and went home early.

“The 2004 Afcon was not easy because we knew little about our opponents. For example, we knew El-Hadji Diouf as an individual star playing for but we had little knowledge about the rest of the team. So, it was hard to plan on how to counter their game,” Otieno told the Football Kenya Federation website.

Though, that Senegal team was famous for reaching the 2002 Fifa World Cup quarter-finals.

“Science has improved the game now and you can study your opponent well before playing against them.

Otieno played for Santos in , while in Kenya he played for AFC and .

“In 2019 we can even progress to the quarter-finals because looking at the team, we have capable players and options in every position. With the potential in the team and dedication of our coach, [Sebastian] Migne can help the team progress in ,” he added.

“The support for the team from government, fans and the Federation has been good so far, and we have one of the best-assembled teams. I wish them all the best.”

Otieno played for the national team from 1993 to 2009 where he managed to earn 107 international caps.

In Group C, Kenya will open their campaign against on June 23 before facing Senegal and at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.