We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Percival is back with another football-inspired menswear range. This time, the East London based brand has teamed up with football magazine MUNDIAL to create three limited edition pieces that will catch the eye of any Liverpool fans.

The collection comes ahead of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which will take place at the Stade de France on May 28.

Speaking of the collaboration, MUNDIAL said: "MUNDIAL is the number one multi-platform choice for the intelligent football fan. So, partnering with Percival, the number one clothing choice for intelligent people, was a no brainer."

Here are the products included in the range:

This simple white tee features the famous photograph taken by Gerry Cranham. It's from the Well Offside archives, who you can follow on Instagram, and captures a banner displayed by Liverpool fans during the 1965 FA Cup final at Wembley which reads 'Liverpool the cream of Europe'.

Get it from Percival for £39.00

What better item to pair the T-shirt with than this classy overshirt, which comes in the Liverpool cherry red. Embroidery on the right side of the jacket features the famous 'YNWA' acronym in reference to the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Get it from Percival for £139.00

Beat the weather when you're out supporting the Reds with this waterproof jacket that wraps up the limited edition range. It's perfect for layering and once again features the 'YNWA' embroidery. A button finishing on this Italian cotton blend adds a luxurious feel to any outfit.

Get it from Percival for £229.00

After a two year hiatus, MUNDIAL will be releasing a print issue in June 2022. AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini was revealed as the cover star for Issue 022.