Mumbai City vs Navbahor: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City and Navbahor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Indian Super League side Mumbai City will invite Uzbekistan outfit Navbahor to the Balewadi Stadium in their final group stage encounter of the AFC Champions League on Monday.

The result of this match will have no bearing on the group standings, as the hosts are guaranteed to finish at the foot of the table, while the visitors are set to finish in second place.

A 2-0 loss to Nassaji Mazandaran on the road meant Mumbai City have five losses on the spin and will play for pride in Group D in Monday's outing against Navbahor.

Despite a 2-0 setback against Al-Hilal last time out, Navbahor retained a strong chance of advancing to the AFC Champions League knockout rounds. Their 10-point tally ties them for second place in the West Asia Zone, alongside Sepahan.

While a draw should be enough, Navbahor will aim to eliminate the element of uncertainty by taking all three points against minnows Mumbai City.

Mumbai City vs Navbahor kick-off time

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 4pm GMT Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex

Mumbai City will host Navbahor at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, India, with kick-off at 4pm GMT for the fans in the UK.

How to watch Mumbai City vs Navbahor online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to stream on FITETV in the United Kingdom with live updates available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Mumbai City team news

Despite the fact that there isn't much light at the end of the tunnel in this season's AFC Champions League, Mumbai City will be aiming to end their continental campaign on a positive note. The Islanders will be able to welcome back Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Mehtab Singh from respective suspensions.

Mumbai City possible XI: Lachenpa; Bheke, Griffiths, Tiri, Mishra; Apuia, Van Nieff; Chhangte, Stewart, Singh; Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lachenpa, Nawaz, Roy, Prakash Defenders: Tiri, Singh, Griffiths, Bheke, Valpuia, Nongtdu, Rodrigues, Mishra, Stelin Midfielders: Nieff, Rai, Nazareth, Apuia, Rohlupuia, El Khayati Forwards: B. Singh, Horam, G. Singh, Chhangte, P. Singh, Diaz, Stewart, Chhikara, Lotjem

Navbahor team news

Navbahor will miss the services of defenders Filip Ivanovic and Ibrokhim Yuldoshev, who are suspended for this game, but the visitors are otherwise in excellent shape heading into this contest.

Navbahor possible XI: Yusupov; Golban, Milovic, Abdukarimov, Olimjonov; Boltaboev, Iskanderov; Urunov, Sobirjonov, Ismailov; Tabatadze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yusupov, Khodzhaev, Nesterov Defenders: Milovic, Yuldoshev, Ivanovic, Cermelj, Golban Midfielders: Djokic, Akhmedov, Olimzhonov, Ismoilov, Muminov, Iskandarov, Urunov, Boltaboev, Abdumannopov Forwards: Yakhshiboev, Abdukholikov, Tabatadze, Joraboev, Sobirzhonov

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3/10/23 Navbahor 3-0 Mumbai AFC Champions League

