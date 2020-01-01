Mumamba challenges Zesco United’s Were and attackers ahead of Kabwe Warriors showdown

The coach, who has overseen three matches since his appointment, believes the strikers have failed to make use of the chances being created

Zesco United head coach Numba Mumamba has challenged Jesse Were, John Makwatta and their fellow strikers to be more composed in front of goal.

The Ndola club will host Kabwe Warriors on Saturday as they look for a second win in the campaign which they started by drawing Napsa Stars 1-1.

They then lost to Forest in a local derby before picking up a 1-0 win over Lumwana Radiants in the third matchday.

Mumamba now wants his strikers to be more clinical in order to get goals from the many chances he believes his side creates.

“We are creating a lot of chances but we are also failing to score. This was the story in Lumwana where we created a lot of opportunities but only scored one goal,” Mumamba told the club’s website.

“We are in a hurry to shoot on target. There is a need to have composure in front of goal before you shoot. We have invested a lot of time working on our finishing so that we are ready for the next game against Kabwe Warriors.”

Although the former Zambia international claims there has been a waste of chances, he feels there was a strong response during the match against Lumwana Radiants.

“They responded very well and looked very confident in our third game against Lumwana Radiants.,” he concluded.

“We controlled the game and dominated most of the proceedings. That is what we expect from ourselves especially that we are fighting to win the title.”

The match against Kabwe Warriors will be among the first which will be attended by fans since the government lifted the suspension on stadium attendance.

The fans, who were not in a position to enjoy the latter stages of the 2019/20 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now attend the venues but with strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the club’s CEO Richard Mulenga has mourned the death of Zesco United Supporters Club member Jessica Lumbeta.

“Lumbeta’s passing comes at a significant moment when football fans have been sanctioned to watch Super League matches from the comfort of their respective match venues,” Mulenga stated.

“Lumbeta is one such voice that we will greatly miss not only this Saturday but also in the ensuing years to come.”

Timu ya Ziko are seventh with four points after three games.