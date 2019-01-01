Moyes’ Man Utd prediction forecasts more misery for former club

The ex-Red Devils boss is expecting a thrilling finish in the battle for top-four finishes in the Premier League, with two sides set to miss out

are destined to finish outside of the Premier League’s top four, according to former manager David Moyes.

The Scot was responsible for the Red Devils slipping out of that pack for the first time in the wake of Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

He lasted a matter of months in the Old Trafford hot-seat in 2013-14 before being relieved of his coaching duties.

Moyes’ successors, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, have also fallen out of the places when at the Red Devils’ reins.

The baton has since been passed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he, despite a bright start, finds his side sat sixth in the table as things stand.

They are still very much in the top-four mix, but so are the likes of and and Moyes believes his former club will end up on the outside looking in.

He told Flow Sports when asked for his prediction: "I think the outsiders would be Manchester United at the moment.

"If I was pushed I would probably go for Arsenal , I think they might just make it with the games they’ve got.

"But I couldn’t be sure because Arsenal are inconsistent as well.

"I think Chelsea will be there or thereabouts but I don’t know if they look like they’ve set their sights on the final, trying to get through and winning it as a way to get to the Champions League.

"Arsenal have done remarkably well, but that’s what we’re saying about United as well, so have United in the last three months, done remarkably well.

"I think that it’s just so difficult to call.

"But I think Arsenal, where they are, might be the ones to make it."

Three of United’s four Premier League fixtures during the run-in are to be staged at Old Trafford, but two of those outings are against and Chelsea.

Arsenal, meanwhile, must head away from Emirates Stadium in three of their four, and Unai Emery has inherited the Gunners’ struggles on the road which made life difficult towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign.