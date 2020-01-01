Mousset earns Premier League’s super sub tag against Tottenham Hotspur

The Senegal prospect made an instant impact for the Blades as they strolled past Jose Mourinho’s Spurs on Thursday evening

’s Lys Mousset has scored more goals as a substitute than any player in 2019-20 Premier League season.

The prospect came from the bench to fire past Hugo Lloris as the Blades sliced Hotspur 3-1 at Bramall Lane on Thursday night.

Having been replaced in the first-half of his side’s 3-0 defeat at owing to a knock suffered, the 24-year-old was excused from Sheffield’s defeat to on Sunday.

Nevertheless, he made a comeback against Jose Mourinho’s men after replacing David McGoldrick in the 63rd minute.

He made an instant impact six minutes later after doubling the Blades’ lead after tucking into the net from six yards out thanks to a cross from Enda Stevens.

That marked his first league goal in 2020 as well his sixth in 27 appearances for Chris Wilder’s men in his debut season at Bramall Lane having joined from Bournemouth on July 21, 2019 for a record fee in the region of £10m on a three-year contract.

The effort also ensured that he is the Premier League’s highest-scoring substitute so far with three goals, while no club has scored more goals through substitutes than Sheffield.

7 - No team have scored more goals via substitutes than Sheffield United (7) in the Premier League this season, while no player has scored more as a substitute than Lys Mousset (3). Timing. #SHUTOT pic.twitter.com/pGArx8v1Su — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2020

Following this result, Wilders men climbed to seventh in the log having accrued 47 points from 32 appearances – five points behind Manchester United who occupy the spot.

His team returns to action on Sunday, facing at Turf Moor, while Spurs host Alex Iwobi’s on Monday.

Born to a Senegalese father and a French mother, the striker is eligible to represent Senegal at senior level despite featuring for the Europeans at U20 and U21 levels.

He has expressed his willingness to play for the Teranga Lions if called up by coach Aliou Cisse.

“It is true that I have always been attracted to Senegal. I don't watch a lot of football, but when Senegal play I am always in front of my TV. I support them like crazy,” Mousset told Goal.

“The story with the French team is not over because I don't have a selection yet, but if Senegal called me I would say yes.”