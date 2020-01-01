Moussa Wague: PAOK sign Barcelona right-back on loan

The 21-year-old defender has arrived in Thessaloniki for his second loan stint away from Camp Nou

have confirmed the departure of 's Moussa Wague to Greek outfit on loan for the entire 2020-21 season.

After spending the second half of last season on loan in with Nice, Wague's switch to Greece on Monday is his second temporary move away from Catalonia.

The Senegal international joined Barcelona on a five-year contract in August 2018 after his inspiring displays for KAS Eupen in the Belgian First Division A.

LATEST NEWS | Agreement with PAOK FC for the loan of @Moussa_WagueOff — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 21, 2020

He initially played for Barcelona B in the first half of the 2018-19 season before he was handed his first-team debut by manager Ernesto Valverde in March 2019.

A month later, Wague made his debut against and he went on to play another two league matches in his maiden campaign.

The 21-year-old struggled for first-team action last season where he played just one La Liga game prior to his temporary departure to Nice this January.

He managed five appearances in Ligue 1 during his brief stint as the 2019-20 season was concluded abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday's move unites Wague with 's Anderson Esiti and 's Omar El-Kaddouri in Abel Ferreira's team as they seek to qualify for the Uefa group stage this stage.

PAOK are third on the Greek table after gathering four points from two matches so far.

Internationally, Wague has established himself as a regular fixture in Aliou Cisse's Senegal team after making his debut in an international friendly match against Nigeria in March 2017.

He was part of the Teranga Lions squad that participated at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in , and he scored a goal in their second group match against which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Aspire Academy product also played a vital role in helping the West African country win silver at the 2019 in .