‘Mourinho the only man who could replace Pochettino’ – Portuguese will deliver Tottenham trophy, says Woodgate

The former Spurs defender, who helped the club to League Cup glory in 2008, expects a “serial winner” to end a barren run in north London

Jose Mourinho is the only man who could have “come in above” Mauricio Pochettino at , says Jonathan Woodgate, with a “serial winner” expected to end a 12-year wait for major silverware.

Spurs opted to make a change in the dugout back in November after stumbling out of the blocks under the Argentine coach.

Pochettino had carried the north London club a long way over five-and-a-half years, but was considered to have hit a glass ceiling.

Mourinho is being charged with the task of breaking through that, as he has done on a regular basis in previous coaching posts .

The Portuguese has delivered success at , , , and , with Spurs now buying into that track record.

Woodgate believes an outspoken tactician is the perfect choice to fill the most demanding of roles.

The former defender, who helped Tottenham to their last trophy triumph in the 2008 League Cup final, said of changes in the dugout: “Pochettino was an incredible manager and Mourinho was the only one who could really have come in above him.

“He’s another incredible manager, a serial winner. If you’re going to sack Pochettino, you replace him with another world-class manager in Mourinho. I’m sure he’ll win a trophy at Tottenham.”

Pochettino led Tottenham to the final last season, but walked away empty-handed.

Woodgate admits a club of Spurs’ size and ambition should really have been back in the winners’ enclosure by now.

He believes Mourinho is the man to take them there as he prepares for a meeting with a proven winner in the third round of this season’s .

The current boss added in The Guardian : “I thought Tottenham would have won something under Mauricio Pochettino.

“He did an amazing job on the budget he had but I’m sure their first trophy in 12 years is now on the horizon because Jose Mourinho’s a serial winner.

“He’s incredible, the best there’s been and still top drawer.”

Boro will welcome Tottenham to the Riverside Stadium on Sunday looking to add a Premier League scalp to their recent revival in the Championship.

Woodgate, in his first managerial post, only has his side sat 16th in the second tier, but they have claimed three successive victories to become upwardly mobile once more.