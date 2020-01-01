Mourinho reveals he's won manager of the month award as Man Utd star Fernandes scoops player prize

The Spurs boss beat off competition from Frank Lampard, David Moyes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Portuguese midfielder Bruno also recognised

boss Jose Mourinho has been named Premier League manager of the month for November, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes earning the player prize.

The Portuguese coach secured the award with his Tottenham side sat at the top of the Premier League.

Their record in November was impressive, as they won three of their four games - notably against - and concluded the month with a draw at .

More teams

Mourinho took to Instagram to confirm he had beaten off competition from Chelsea’s Frank Lampard - whose Blues had the same three wins and a draw on their record - West Ham’s David Moyes and Manchester United chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"It says manager of the month, but for me it is team of the month or staff of the month because it is about the players and all these guys that are here with me: the coaches, the assistants, the sports science guys, the analysts and others that are not here but work so hard,” he said.

“Thank you for this but it is not manager of the month, it is team of the month and staff of the month.”

Spurs have not tasted defeat domestically since the opening game of the season at home to , with their only other loss coming at the hands of Antwerp in the .

Tottenham avenged that defeat to the Belgian side on Thursday to ensure they progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa League as group winners.

Mourinho will look for his side to carry the momentum into a busy period of the campaign.

They kicked off their domestic challenge in December with victory over in the north London derby, and travel to on Sunday.

Article continues below

As for the player of the month award for November, Manchester United midfielder Fernandes claimed the accolade after scoring four league goals in four games.

The international now has three player of the month wins since his move to United from Lisbon back in January, one short of the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Old Trafford.

Following the disappointment of their defeat to on Tuesday night that saw them exit the competition, United will now turn their attention to a Manchester derby clash with City on Saturday.