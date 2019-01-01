'Mourinho left me broken at Chelsea' - Ake rebuilding after testing spell under Portuguese

The Dutch defender admits he found things tough at Stamford Bridge, with a move to Bournemouth required in order to rediscover his form and happiness

Nathan Ake claims he was left “broken” by Jose Mourinho at , with the Portuguese shunting him down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge for no apparent reason.

The Dutch defender moved to west London in 2011 as a 16-year-old.

He was held in high regard and tipped to enjoy a bright future with the Blues, with senior opportunities coming his way in 2012-13 under Rafa Benitez.

Ake was expected to kick on from that point, but saw his career path diverted once Mourinho returned to Chelsea for a second spell at the helm.

The former Chelsea boss found no regular role in his plans for a versatile performer and, following loan spells at , and Bournemouth, a permanent departure was made in 2017.

Ake left to link up with the Cherries after making only seven appearances and with a change of scenery required in order to overcome the struggles of his time under Mourinho.

"I went to the first team at Chelsea and played under Rafa Benitez and I always thought, 'why is everyone saying setbacks are coming because everything is going up, up, up?'” Ake told The Telegraph.

"The season after Benitez left I thought, 'this is going to be my season'.

"Then Jose Mourinho came and, without training, I got dropped into the second team. That was one of the toughest things for me, mentally. I was quite broken.

Article continues below

"Everything was going great, I played a few games, I was young player of the year and then I was in the reserves again."

Ake has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge since departing, with his form at Bournemouth catching the eye.

Manchester United and Tottenham have also been credited with interest in the talented 24-year-old, but Eddie Howe has sought to play down the transfer talk on a regular basis.