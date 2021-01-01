‘Mourinho is like a cat’ – Former Tottenham boss inspires twitter meltdown after Roma appointment
Football fans have praised the appointment of Jose Mourinho as AS Roma manager, having only recently been sacked by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
The Portuguese tactician’s appointment was announced on Tuesday and has been handed a three-year deal, which will see him remain with the Serie A club until 2024.
He struggled to convince his employers during his two-year stay with Spurs, failing to win a single trophy, and was subsequently relieved of his duties on April 18.
The 58-year-old had previously enjoyed success with many of the clubs he has managed, including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Porto, among others.
Mourinho is no stranger to the Serie A having managed Inter Milan in the past, leading the club to win the Champions League title in 2010.
Fans have taken to social media to express their feelings on the appointment of the Portuguese tactician, with many shocked with his quick return to management.
Spurs sacks Mourinho and he gets a new job within days— Sey 🇬🇭❤ Banku (@sey_amen_) May 4, 2021
Folks arguing about Mourinho's influence but here you are talking about Roma on a midday afternoon. When last did you speak about Roma?— Imoh (@ImohUmoren) May 4, 2021
Italian football is tailor-made for Jose Mourinho. Whether Roma have the personnel to challenge for the big trophies is another thing. A clear step from the backwaters of Spud London for the legend.— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 4, 2021
Mourinho will never stay for more than a season to get a new job. I need his grace some🙏❤️😊— ONUA🇬🇭 (@__Onua) May 4, 2021
Some people hate Mourinho so much they want him to be jobless. Why make it so personal? You don't even know him ffs.— Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) May 4, 2021
Jose Mourinho will be manager for AS Roma next season.— Alhassan Mumuni Inusah (@inusah_dondada) May 4, 2021
The special one is refusing to quit the Game! pic.twitter.com/GOJocw7qUP
Jose Mourinho is trying very hard never to coach any lesser club again till he is done coaching!— Elvis 🇬🇭 (@Kayjnr10) May 4, 2021
Suddenly my interest in @ASRomaEN just spiked...#Mourinho https://t.co/ZizCJyNVnc— kola folorunsho (@Kolafolorunsho) May 4, 2021
Mourinho is like a cat this brudda has 9 lives and always seems to land on his feet 🤣 #JoseMourinho #skysports #ASRoma— Benji (@benjiallis0n) May 4, 2021
I am a fan of @ASRomaEN of Italy as of the 2021-2022 Season.— ADEFOLARIN👑 (@OfficialXiaobo) May 4, 2021
When I say Mourinho, you say winner! The trophy specialist has landed in Roma.— Gbenga Adewoye (@Gregoal001) May 4, 2021
So we move again. @ASRomaEN , Forza Roma!— Amaka (@Amakaokolidd) May 4, 2021
Trust Mourinho to follow u wherever u go.— Ndyamuhaki J. Emanzi (@Emanzi20) May 4, 2021
Bambi Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have been doing ok at Roma.#BetwaySquad pic.twitter.com/yyrcErRKvx