Mount's Premier League goal just the first 'big moment' for youngster - Lampard

The 20-year-old opened his Premier League account for the Blues on Sunday and his manager believes there's more to come

manager Frank Lampard said that Mason Mount’s opening goal for Chelsea is just the first big moment for the midfielder.

Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea on Sunday against Leicester, sliding home past Kasper Schmeichel after stealing the ball from Wilfred Ndidi on the edge of the Foxes box.

However, Ndidi atoned for his error by equalising with a towering header from a corner in the second half, with the Blues hanging on for the draw.

Lampard coached the 20-year-old Mount last year with and backed him to keep improving as he gets more game-time in the Premier League.

"The epitome of his talent is the goal,” Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer, said after the match. “Great off the ball and energy to close people down and then the quality to finish it.

“In those opening periods he could have almost scored two more goals. He will get better and better as he's 20 years of age. That's the first of some big moments for Mason going forward.

“I'm delighted for him on that level and I know he will be slightly disappointed as he would have wanted that goal to be a part of a win. He will get better."

Mount is one of several youngsters getting their chance under Lampard.

Fellow 20-year-old Christian Pulisic came in for his first Premier League start against Leicester, with Tammy Abraham, 21, coming off the bench.

While the Blues’ transfer ban has played a role in the youngsters getting minutes on the pitch, Lampard believes they are key to the club’s future and said the players, the staff and the fans must remain patient as they make their way.

“If there were frustrations in the crowd, there were frustrations in the team and on the bench,” he added.

“We're working in one way here and we want to do well. We know that in the circumstances that there are some tough elements this year.

“We couldn't bring players in, I couldn't as a new manager bring any players to help push the way I'm thinking, we lost Eden (Hazard) and he was so pivotal to this club.

“I think everyone's understanding of that and we will be patient, but I don't want to use that as the huge factor.

“We can do better than we did for 60 minutes today and we will do for sure. We need to look at how we played in the first half hour and replicate that because that was all of the team really at it. We need to sustain that.”